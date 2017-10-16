Catalan leader sends letter to Spanish PM, fails to clarify stance on independence

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has sent a letter to Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday which has no clarification regarding the Catalonia's declaration of independence from Spain, according to Reuters.

Madrid had given Catalonia until Monday 10am local (08:00 GMT) to clarify the position – and until Thursday to change its mind if Puigdemont insists on a split. Rajoy said Madrid would suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the latter chooses independence. The letter to Rajoy was made public by local Catalan media. In it, Puigdemont says the two parties should meet as soon as possible to start a dialogue within the next two months.