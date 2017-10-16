Maduro govt wins majority of regional vote in Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro’s government has won a majority of governorships in Venezuela’s regional election on Sunday. Electoral board president Tibisay Lucena said the ruling Socialist Party took 17 governorships, versus five for the opposition Democratic Unity coalition, Reuters reported. The ruling Socialist Party previously controlled 20 of the 23 state governorships. “‘Chavismo’ is alive, in the street, and triumphant,” Maduro said in a speech to the nation, referring to the ruling movement’s name for former president Hugo Chavez. The opposition coalition has refused to recognize the results of gubernatorial elections. “We have serious suspicions and doubts,” election campaign chief Gerardo Blyde told reporters, without presenting any evidence of fraud.