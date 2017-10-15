24 ISIS militants, 6 soldiers killed in mass attack in Sinai, Egypt

At least six soldiers and 24 IS militants have been killed a series of coordinated attacks on checkpoints in the north of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, local officials said on Sunday. Six outposts in and around the town of Sheikh Zweid were simultaneously targeted with car bombs and rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) fighters, which claimed responsibility for the attack. Over a hundred militants were involved in the ambush, which left 20 more soldiers wounded. Reinforcements have since been deployed to the area. This latest incident comes days after Islamic State claimed another attack which killed six soldiers in Sinai on Friday.