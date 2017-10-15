US will stay in nuclear deal, doesn’t want Iran to turn out like North Korea – UN envoy Haley

The US will keep the nuclear deal with Iran but wants to weigh up a “proportionate” response, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday. “I think right now, you’re going to see us stay in the deal,” she told NBC’s Meet the Press. “Because what our hope is that we can improve the situation. And that’s the goal.” Haley added that the Trump administration’s attitude to the Iran deal was being shaped by the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea claims to have successfully tested nuclear weapons, alarming Washington and its allies. “What we’re saying now with Iran is don’t let it become the next North Korea.”