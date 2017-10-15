Saudi King welcomes Trump’s ‘visionary new strategy’ on Iran – White House

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman expressed support for Donald Trump’s new Iran strategy in a phone conversation with the US president, the White House said. The Gulf nation’s monarch “praised President Trump for his visionary new Iran strategy and pledged to support American leadership,” it said. Trump thanked King Salman for Saudi involvement in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which plays an important role in “countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and elsewhere in the region.” The US leader announced his new approach to Iran on Friday, refusing to certify Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear deal and imposing sanctions on the country.