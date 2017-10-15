Kyrgyzstan presidential election: PM Zheenbekov leads with over 50% of vote

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov is leading in the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan with over half of the vote, according to preliminary results. He has received 856,971 votes, according to the Central Electoral Commission, leaving the 10 other candidates behind, including opposition hopeful Omurbek Babanov (with 530,198 votes). A total of 2,375 polling stations were opened across the central Asian nation on Sunday. President Almazbek Atambayev, whose term expires on December 1, was not eligible for re-election, as the head of state can only serve for one term under Kyrgyz law.