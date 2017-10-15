Preparations for UK foreign secretary’s Russia visit underway – Moscow

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is to visit Russia later this year, and preparations for his political trip are underway on both sides, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has confirmed. Moscow and London are expected to touch upon pressing issues that plague two countries’ relationships. “In the first place, we intend to focus on normalizing Russia-UK relations through dialogue which should not be complicated by artificial linkages or reservations,” the official noted. The Foreign Office has said in a statement on Friday the UK had “deep differences” with Russia but it is vital “to continue dialogue on matters of UK national interest.” h