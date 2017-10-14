Russian security services bust ISIS cell preparing ‘high-profile’ attacks

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region, the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee said. Four members of the cell were detained. In Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s southern Republic of Dagestan, security forces also discovered two extremist hideouts, where they found three ready-to-use improvised explosive devices. According to investigators, the members of the cell were plotting several potentially high-profile attacks in southern Russian regions, including explosions at public events as well as assaults on law enforcement officials and the military.