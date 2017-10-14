4 dead, 6 injured as airplane crashes into sea near airport in Cote d’Ivoire

Four people were killed and six injured when a small cargo airplane crashed off the shores of Cote d’Ivoire, according to Reuters, citing a local airport management company. The country's security minister said the four dead were Moldovan citizens while the four injured were French. The turboprop plane was flying during a storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning, Reuters reported, adding that it broke into several pieces. The airplane, reportedly carrying cargo for the French military, crashed into the sea shortly after take-off at Abidjan Airport in Cote d'Ivoire, according to local media outlet KOACI.com. A search and rescue operation is underway at the crash site.