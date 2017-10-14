5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico – USGS

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale has struck the southern coast of Mexico, some 7.8km (4.8 miles) from San Dionisio del Mar. The quake had a depth of 59.5km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). It comes less than a month after Mexico was hit by a destructive 7.1 magnitude quake which killed at least 337 people. In early September, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing at least 98 people and producing more than 5,400 aftershocks. Mexico sits atop five tectonic plates, the movement of which making it one of the most seismically-active countries in the world.