US investment in Russia increasing despite political tensions – Russian minister

Despite a tense political atmosphere between the two countries, Russian and American business relations are steadily improving, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin said. He was speaking from the sidelines of an autumn session of the World Bank in the US after meeting his American counterparts. “In the past years there is a lot of political noise happening, but if you look in the hard data, you will find Russian-American relations are not that bad,” Oreshkin said, noting that US investment in Russia was rising due to the improving economic situation. Oil prices and inflation have both stabilized while the deficit is low, making investors more optimistic. “There is a new wave of growth coming in,” Oreshkin added.