Syrian fighter pilot who faced espionage trial in Turkey returns home

A Syrian fighter pilot who was detained after crashing in southern Turkey in March has returned to Syria after a Turkish court released him on Friday, according to Syrian TV. The pilot, Mehmet Sufhan, faced trial in Turkey charged with espionage and violating border security after he crashed in the border province of Hatay. He was found by a search team, treated at a local hospital and detained, Reuters said. A criminal court in Hatay released him, but legal proceedings are continuing, Turkish media said on Friday. Several hours later Syrian TV said Sufhan was back in Syria, saying his return was the result of “vigorous attempts and intensive efforts.”