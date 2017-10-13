Public support for Polish ruling nationalists at all-time high - poll

Poland’s ruling nationalists saw their public support rise to an all-time high in October, an opinion poll showed on Friday. The Law and Justice (PiS) party has benefited from record-low unemployment and the popularity of their welfare-spending policies, Reuters reports. Opposition groups that accuse the party of undermining democratic standards in Poland have seen their public backing fall in recent months. According to CBOS, a pollster overseen by the office of the prime minister, public support for PiS has risen to 47 percent, up three percentage points from a month earlier. The biggest opposition party, centrist Civic Platform, which ruled Poland for eight years until 2015, is supported by 16 percent.