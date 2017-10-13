EU Commission chief Juncker says the British ‘have to pay’

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Britain must pay its financial commitments in order to start Brexit trade talks, AFP reports. The comments on Friday come a day after EU negotiator Michel Barnier said that there was a “deadlock” over the bill, and not enough progress for leaders to agree on a summit next week to open talks on future relations. “The British are discovering, as we are, day after day new problems. That’s why this process will take longer than initially thought,” Juncker said in a speech at a university in his native Luxembourg. “If you are sitting in a bar and if you are ordering 28 beers and then suddenly some of your colleagues are leaving… that’s not feasible, they have to pay,” he said.