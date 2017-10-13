Over 200 migrant children rescued in Mediterranean - charity group

A migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean has carried hundreds of children and unaccompanied minors from over 15 countries to safety in Italy. ‘The Aquarius’, a boat operated by charity group SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), brought 606 people including 241 minors to Palermo on Friday after a series of rescues at sea on Tuesday and Wednesday, AFP reports. Nearly 180 of the youngsters were unaccompanied. The migrants, who set sail from Libya for Italy, originated in countries including Benin, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Syria, Somalia and Yemen; the group said.