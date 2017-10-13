Prosecutor drops probe against Macron campaign head Ferrand

The Brest public prosecutor on Friday dropped an investigation into the financial dealings of Richard Ferrand, a former minister and the head of French President Emmanuel Macron’s successful election campaign. The prosecutor said the probe into Ferrand’s management of a medical insurance group in Brittany six years ago, and a decision to rent office space from his partner, showed no wrongdoing, Reuters reports. Ferrand was one of four ministers who resigned in the first weeks of Macron’s term over a series of separate probes. He was in the meantime elected lawmaker and became the head of Macron’s Republic on the Move party in parliament.