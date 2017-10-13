Norway to send armored unit close to Russian border, sees ‘no specific threat’

Norway’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that it plans to send an armored battalion near its Arctic border with Russia, as well as buying more tanks and artillery in response to “growing threats.” Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide did not mention Russia as she described her minority government’s defense plan. The minister also said she did not see a specific, current military threat, Reuters reports. “The security situation has become more challenging and less predictable. This has consequences for how we organize the military,” Soereide told reporters.