Spain 2018 economic growth forecast ‘at risk’ over Catalonia uncertainty - govt

The Spanish economy could grow by less than initially expected next year due to uncertainty over Catalonia, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sainz de Santamaria said on Friday. “The events that we are experiencing in Catalonia make us more prudent,” Sainz de Santamaria told Reuters after the cabinet meeting. “If there were no quick solutions to this issue, we should be forced to lower expectations of economic growth for the year 2018,” she said. The government expects Spain’s economy to grow by 2.6 percent in 2018. The official also said that hotel reservations in Catalonia had fallen by 20 to 30 percent.