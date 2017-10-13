1st ship passes under both arches of new bridge to Crimea

On Friday, the first ship passed under both arches spanning the new bridge across the Kerch Strait, according to the Crimean Bridge information center. The seaport of Kerch earlier canceled the ban on the movement of ships in the Kerch-Enikalsk Canal in the area of the bridge’s construction zone from the afternoon of October 13. Navigation was limited due to works to install the second arch of the bridge on waterway supports, RIA Novosti reports. The second arch is intended for automobile traffic.