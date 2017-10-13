Over 5,000 volunteers to work at World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi

The volunteer campus of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS 2017) was opened in Sochi on Thursday. Over 5,000 volunteers from 85 Russian regions took an oath at the opening ceremony, promising to help the participants and guests of the festival and “to smile, rain or shine.” The volunteers’ corps include Russians and foreigners aged over 18. The festival will be held in the southern Russian city on October 14-22 and will bring together 20,000 professionals in different areas aged 18-35 from 180 states.