EU’s Juncker ‘does not want Catalan independence’

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he did not want Catalonia to become independent, Reuters reports. “If we allow Catalonia - and it is none of our business - to separate, others will do the same. I do not want that,” Juncker said in a speech at Luxembourg University. He added he was “very worried” about separatist tendencies in Europe and had encouraged Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to ensure the situation was brought under control. Commenting on Catalan calls for EU mediation, he noted the commission could not mediate if only one side asked it to do so. The EU has said it has confidence in Rajoy to resolve this “internal issue.”