About 92 percent of Syria has been freed from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants, TASS reports, citing weekly infographics published by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday. The Russian Air Force performed about 517 combat sorties and destroyed over 1,260 facilities controlled by international terrorist groups in the past week, according to the Defense Ministry. This figure includes over 139 sorties by drones, which detected 129 terrorist-held objects.