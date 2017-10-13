Russia, Saudi Arabia to sign contract for S-400 supplies - official
Russia and Saudi Arabia are ready to conclude a contract for the delivery of S-400 missile systems, according to media reports. The deal with the Saudis would take place “in the very near future,” Sputnik quoted Vladimir Kozhin, Russia’s presidential aide tasked with military technical cooperation, as saying. Negotiations and coordination are continuing, he said. Saudi Arabia can reportedly buy four or more divisions of the S-400 Triumph air defense systems.