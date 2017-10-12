Hard to imagine how US withdrawal from Iran deal could be legally implemented - Lavrov

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is hard to imagine for Russia how withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran could be legally implemented by one of the sides of the agreement. He was commenting on alleged US plans concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reached in 2015 by Tehran and world powers. Lavrov described the plan as a very large set of documents containing all the details of the agreement. They include the concrete mechanism of considerations of any claims by any participants of the deal, Lavrov noted. The deal was also approved by a UN resolution, he added.