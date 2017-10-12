Lavrov calls on US to explain coalition’s behavior in Syria

Moscow expects Washington to give a definite answer on the US-led coalition’s actions near Syria’s al-Tanf and the Iraqi-Syrian border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. “We often ask about these issues via the channels between the military, this is the main channel to clarify any doubts and suspicions,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying. “I expect that the military, as people who are precise and business-minded, will get definite answers to their questions from the American partners.” On Wednesday, Russian military cited cases when Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists freely infiltrated the US-controlled zone and seized humanitarian aid intended for local people.