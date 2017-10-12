Ceasefire deal for rebel pocket near Damascus comes into force - report

A ceasefire deal for a Syrian rebel enclave south of Damascus was reached on Thursday, brokered by Cairo and Moscow, Reuters said, citing Egyptian state media. The agreement, which includes the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction, went into effect at midday on Thursday (10:00 GMT). “We announced a preliminary agreement… to enter into a ceasefire and de-escalation deal for the area,” Jaish al-Islam political leader Mohammad Alloush said in televised comments. The announcement did not name the exact area or towns covered by the ceasefire. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government.