UK negotiator Davis says divorce with EU ‘dependent on future ties discussions’

Brexit negotiator David Davis is urging EU leaders to “take a step forward” and move talks on to future relations between the UK and the bloc, AP said. Davis said settling terms of the UK-EU divorce is “dependent on discussions of our future relationship.” The EU insists that there can be no discussions about trade and other issues until the divorce terms are agreed. They include the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday that talks on the Brexit bill are deadlocked. He will advise the EU that there has not been sufficient progress to move talks on to the next phase.