Britain govt to invest $1.19bn to meet 2050 emission-reduction target

Britain’s government will invest £900 million ($1.19 billion) in smart energy systems and nuclear and renewable technology as a part of its strategy to meet its 2050 climate target, Reuters reports. The government also said Thursday in its Clean Growth Strategy it will invest £100 million in technology to capture, use and store carbon dioxide emissions and in industrial innovations. The UK has a legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, blamed for global warming, by 80 percent by 2050 compared with 1990 levels.