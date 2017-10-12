Paris to ban combustion-engine cars by 2030 - City Hall

Paris authorities plan by 2030 to ban all combustion-engine cars, including those fuelled by both diesel and petrol, according to an official at Paris City Hall. “This is about planning for the long term with a strategy that will reduce greenhouse gases,” Christophe Najdovski, an official responsible for transport policy at the office of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, said on Thursday. “Transport is one of the main greenhouse gas producers… so we are planning an exit from combustion engine vehicles, or fossil-energy vehicles, by 2030,” Najdovski told France Info radio. Cars that run on electricity would not be affected, Reuters said.