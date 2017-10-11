Germany finds no evidence to back reports of Kasperksy software being used for hacking

There is no evidence to prove media reports that alleged “Russian hackers” used Kaspersky Lab software to spy on US government agencies and officials, the German federal cyber agency (BSI) told Reuters in an emailed statement. “There are no plans to warn against the use of Kaspersky products since the BSI has no evidence for misconduct by the company or weaknesses in its software,” the agency added. Fresh reports on the alleged use of the Kaspersky Lab products for hacking emerged earlier this week in the US media, citing unnamed Israeli intelligence officials. Russian-based international cybersecurity giant Kaspersky Lab has repeatedly denied its involvement or links to the Russian government.