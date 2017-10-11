US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal would prompt more instability - Moscow

A US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran would prompt more instability in the region and globally, according to the director of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Borisenko. “We want our interests to be taken into account and therefore we respect the interests of other states,” Sputnik quoted him as saying. “Another thing is that we do not understand why the US is interested in a withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal,” he said. No optimal alternatives to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reached in 2015 by Tehran and world powers have been presented so far, he said.