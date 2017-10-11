US Navy fires 2 officers over USS ‘McCain’ collision, says accident was ‘preventable’

The US Navy on Tuesday fired the top two officers of the USS ‘John S. McCain’, calling the warship’s deadly August collision with an oil tanker “preventable,” AP reported. Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez, the McCain’s commander, and Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez, its executive officer, were relieved of their duties and reassigned, Navy officials announced. Both were fired because of a lack of confidence, officials said. The McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, collided with the merchant vessel ‘Alnic MC’ on August 21 near Singapore. Ten American sailors died and five others were injured.