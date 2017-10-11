Qatar tells UAE officials hosting of World Cup ‘not up for discussion’

Qatar on Wednesday strongly criticized Emirati officials for questioning Doha’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament “is not up for discussion or negotiation,” Qatar’s Government Communications Office said. Four Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, have been boycotting Qatar for months, in part over allegations that it supports extremists. The boycott “is founded on petty jealousy, not real concerns,” according to Qatar’s office. Lobbying firms and interest groups funded by the boycotting Arab nations have pointed to allegations of corruption surrounding Qatar’s winning bid, as well as the conditions that laborers working in Qatar face in building infrastructure for the games, AP said.