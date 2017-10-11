Rosatom calls reports of ruthenium-106 emissions in Russia unfounded
The Russian state corporation Rosatom on Wednesday described as unfounded reports about alleged emissions of radioactive ruthenium-106 in Russia, RIA Novosti said. The radiation situation around all the facilities of Russia’s atomic industry remains within norms and “corresponds to natural radiation level,” the corporation said in a statement. It added that the conclusions have been confirmed by data of meteorological analysis of the atmosphere around these facilities conducted from September 25 to October 7.