Moscow court leaves UK’s ‘Open Russia’ among ‘undesirable’ organizations

Moscow’s Tverskoy Court on Wednesday reportedly upheld decision of the Justice Ministry to add Britain’s Open Russia organization to the list of undesirable groups. The lawsuit had been filed against the ministry and the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office. A representative for the organization told the court that Open Russia has legal grounds for commercial activities and does not pose a threat “to foundations of the constitutional system.” A prosecutor said that the organization is involved in politics aiming at an unconstitutional change of power, Kommersant daily reports. The organization was recognized as undesirable in Russia on April 26.