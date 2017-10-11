PM May’s spokesman not aware of Trump ‘working visit,’ state visit invite ‘accepted’
US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation for a state visit to Britain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday. He was not aware of any other discussions on a separate working visit, Reuters reports. Media reports earlier cited unnamed sources as saying that Trump would make a working visit to Britain in early 2018. They said a full state visit will follow later at an unspecified date.