Washington ‘still seeking explanation’ for staff arrests in Turkey - ambassador
The US has not yet received official communication from Ankara as to why local staff of the US mission in Turkey were arrested, Reuters quoted US Ambassador John Bass as saying on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Bass for the diplomatic crisis between the NATO allies. The ambassador said that the US did not intend to disrupt its long-standing relationship with Turkey and the two countries would continue to engage on the issue.