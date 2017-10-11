Anarchists burst into Spanish embassy in Athens to support Catalonia independence
Anarchists burst into the Spanish embassy in Athens on Wednesday and threw leaflets in favor of Catalonian independence, Reuters reported, citing an embassy official. About 15 to 20 people entered the embassy and threw leaflets, the official said, adding that they did not break anything. The leaflet said “solidarity is the weapon of the people.” Greek police said they had detained 19 people who belong to the group known as Rouvikonas.