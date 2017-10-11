Spanish FM says Catalonia leader’s speech a ‘trick,’ room for talks remains

The speech made by Catalonia’s leader on the region’s independence was a “trick,” Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said on Wednesday. However, he said there was room for negotiations within the frame of Spain’s constitution, Reuters reports. Carles Puigdemont’s speech to the Catalan parliament on Tuesday was “a trick to say one thing and do the opposite,” Dastis told French radio station Europe 1. Puigdemont balked at making a formal declaration of independence from Spain on Tuesday. Commenting on the possibility of organizing another referendum in Catalonia, Dastis said that Spain’s constitution does not allow it. “We cannot accept that a portion of the Catalans decide for the whole of Spain,” he said.