Utah police detective fired after forcible arrest of nurse caught on video
Salt Lake City Police Detective Jeff Payne has been fired following last month's release of bodycam footage showing the violent arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels at the University of Utah Medical Center, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Wubbels had denied Payne access to an unconscious patient from whom the officer wanted to draw a blood sample. Payne had already been suspended and also axed from his paramedic role within the police department.