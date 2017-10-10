Agent of legendary Russian baritone Hvorostovsky denies media reports of singer's death

The official representative of the world-famous opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky has denied media reports of the star’s death as being “totally untrue.” Mark Hildrew, executive director of the Askonas Holt arts management company said Hvorostovsky was “alive and at home,” after several Russian media outlets reported that the 54-year-old opera legend, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, has died. Abkhazian-Russian soprano Hibla Gerzmava also dismissed reports of Hvorostovsky death, saying “he is alive!”