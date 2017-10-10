EU aims to reopen embassy in Libya ‘if security situation improves’

The EU is seeking to reopen its embassy in Libya pending security conditions, officials said on Tuesday, offering further political support for the Tripoli government. EU leaders will announce at their summit in Brussels on October 19-20 that they “encourage work underway to rapidly establish a permanent EU presence in Libya,” Reuters said, citing their draft joint statement. However, the document makes clear no such move is imminent as it would be conditional on improving the security situation on the ground. The EU moved its mission to neighboring Tunisia in mid-2014 as security worsened in Libya.