Greek police cite rise in refugee, migrant arrivals in September

Police officials in northern Greece are reporting a rise the number of refugees and migrants illegally crossing the country’s land border with Turkey during September. Police in Thessaloniki said Tuesday 2,428 people were recorded to have illegally entered Greece over the land border in September, compared to 1,497 in August, AP reports. The uptick matches increased arrivals by sea from Turkey, which in September reached 4,886, according to the UN refugee agency. This is seen as a monthly record high since March 2016, when the EU and Turkey struck a deal to restrict the flow of migrants into Europe.