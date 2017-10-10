Tusk says EU not working on ‘no deal’ scenario for Brexit

The EU is negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc in good faith and is not working on a scenario where there is no agreement on the separation, Reuters quoted European Council President Donald Tusk as saying on Tuesday. The UK is ready to start negotiating as quickly as possible the terms of its future relationship with the EU, including a transition period, after it leaves the bloc in March 2019. The EU does not want to start such negotiations until London and Brussels agree on the terms of the ‘divorce’. “We hear from London that the UK government is preparing for a ‘no deal’ scenario. I would like to say very clearly that the EU is not working on such a scenario,” Tusk said in a speech in Brussels. “If it turns out that the talks continue at a slow pace, and that sufficient progress hasn't been reached, then – together with our UK friends – we will have to think about where we are heading,” he said.