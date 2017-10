CNN to continue broadcasting in Russia as watchdog drops claims - reports

The Russian communications watchdog has dropped its claims against CNN International, Roskomnadzor head Aleksandr Zharov was quoted on Tuesday as saying. CNN will reportedly continue broadcasting in Russia after it agreed to rectify details of its Russian license shown onscreen during broadcasts. The issue was resolved amid accusations by the Russian Foreign Ministry and officials that Washington is increasing pressure on RT’s US operations. The Russian watchdog, which had leveled the accusations in September against the company broadcasting CNN, said that it will continue monitoring its programs to check their compliance with Russia’s media regulations.