Russian planes launch over 180 strikes in 24 hours against Syria terrorists in Deir ez-Zor

Russian air forces in Syria carried out 182 strikes against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists who had entered Deir ez-Zor province from western Iraq, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. “Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s warplanes dealt 182 strikes against the international terrorists,” TASS quoted ministry representative Igor Konashenkov as saying.. He said airstrikes were delivered to a well-fortified stronghold near Mayadin on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, with a stockpile of artillery and tank ammunition and a large network of underground tunnels accommodating a large group of terrorists - natives of Asian republics of the CIS and Algeria. Monitoring processes confirmed the destruction of four tanks, three armored personnel carriers, nine off-road vehicles armed with heavy machineguns and two multiple rocket launchers, Konashenkov said. He added dozens of terrorists were killed in the airstrikes, as well as in assaults near Hatla on an IS command center and three groups of militants who had arrived from Iraq.