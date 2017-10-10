Death toll at hurricane-hit Florida nursing home rises to 14

A total of 14 elderly people have now died at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that lost power during Hurricane Irma. Ninety-year-old Cecilia Franco and 95-year-old Francesca Andrade both reportedly died from ailments suffered when the Florida nursing home lost power from September 10-14. Police did not disclose the cause of death, because the patients are part of an ongoing criminal investigation, which began when police found three patients dead at the facility after the storm passed. The state Agency for Health Care Administration suspended the facility’s license after several other patients died shortly after. When the remaining patients were rushed to a hospital across the street, they were found with temperatures between 107 and 109 Fahrenheit.