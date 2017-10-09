France’s Macron may visit Russia in 1st half of 2018 – Kremlin

French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Russia in the first half of 2018, before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 takes place, the Russian presidential aide for international affairs, Yury Ushakov, told reporters Monday. “The invitation has been sent and accepted, there are no talks on certain dates,” Ushakov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin first invited Macron during their first meeting in France in May. Russian news agencies also cited sources in the Elysees Palace as confirming Macron’s visit.