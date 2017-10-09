Palestinian Fatah, Hamas rivals head to Cairo for reconciliation talks

Rivals Fatah and Hamas dispatched teams to Egypt on Monday for talks in a renewed push to end the decade-long Palestinian split after a key breakthrough last week. Senior figures in Islamist movement Hamas and secular party Fatah will meet in the Egyptian capital on Tuesday, AFP reports. Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank-based Fatah of President Mahmoud Abbas have been at odds since they fought a near civil war in 2007. The split has complicated any potential peace negotiations with Israel.