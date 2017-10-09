Turkish court overturns conviction of MP jailed over report on arms for Syria rebels

A Turkish court has overturned the conviction of an opposition lawmaker imprisoned for allegedly exposing state secrets, a state-run news agency has said. Anadolu reported that an Istanbul appeals court quashed the conviction handed to Enis Berberoglu, a legislator from the main opposition People’s Republican Party, or CHP, and ordered a new trial. Berberoglu was sentenced earlier this year to 25 years in prison for allegedly leaking footage to an opposition newspaper suggesting Turkey smuggled arms to Islamist rebels in Syria, AP said. Berberoglu was convicted of revealing state secrets and espionage. In July, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu led a 450km march from Ankara to the prison where Berberoglu was being held.